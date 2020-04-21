UrduPoint.com
Ten Refugees Arrested In Chios Migrant Camp In Greece Over COVID-19 Related Violence

Ten Refugees Arrested in Chios Migrant Camp in Greece Over COVID-19 Related Violence

The Greek law enforcement have arrested ten asylum seekers responsible for violence in the migrant reception facility on the eastern island of Chios and is currently looking for six others, media in Greece reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Greek law enforcement have arrested ten asylum seekers responsible for violence in the migrant reception facility on the eastern island of Chios and is currently looking for six others, media in Greece reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ekathimerini daily, citing case files, these residents of the Chios camp are facing charges of arson, breach of public order, violence against employees, damage to property and attempt to inflict physical harm, as well as violation of laws on weapons.

The violence reportedly broke out last Saturday after false rumors were disseminated in the camp about a resident having died from COVID-19.

The newspaper cites a collection of reports claiming that a group of refugees pelted stones against police officers and burned two cars, two tents, a food truck and some housing containers, to which police responded by firing tear gas.

Fire services were pulled to the camp to extinguish the flames, according to the report.

Last Thursday, a 47-year old Iraqi female resident of the Chios camp was hospitalized from the facility with an unspecified illness and fever. She was tested for the coronavirus infection and upon testing negative was returned to the camp. On Saturday, however, she was taken back to the hospital where she eventually died.

