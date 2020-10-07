Ten Residential Buildings Destroyed in Shelling in Stepanakert in Past Days - Deputy Mayor

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Ten residential buildings were destroyed in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, in shelling over the past few days, Deputy Mayor Suren Tamrazyan said on Wednesday.

"Ten houses were destroyed, and road infrastructure was damaged," Tamrazyan told reporters.

According to the deputy mayor, between 30 and 40 percent of Stepanakert residents ” mostly children, ill and elderly people ” were forced to leave the city amid clashes, the official noted. At the same time, many refugees arrived there from other towns and settlements.