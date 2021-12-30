Ten Richest Billionaires in World Add Combined $402Bln to Their Wealth in 2021 - Reports

The ten richest billionaires in the world added $402 billion to their wealth in 2021, Bloomberg reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The ten richest billionaires in the world added $402 billion to their wealth in 2021, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The group of wealthiest individuals is led by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who added $121 billion to his net worth in 2021 to bring his total wealth to $277 billion, the report said.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added $5 billion to his net worth in 2021, totaling $195 billion, the report said.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg added $24 billion to his net worth this year, which brings his total wealth to $128 billion, the report added.

Other billionaires include luxury goods conglomerate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, microsoft chief Bill Gates, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, according to the report.