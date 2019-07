Ten Russian Crew Members of Detained Tanker to Return Home Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ten crew members of a Russian tanker detained by Ukrainian authorities have left Ukraine after their release from custody and will soon return to Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

"Ten Russian citizens who were part of the crew of the detained vessel Nika Spirit have left the territory of Ukraine and will soon return to Russia," the ministry said.