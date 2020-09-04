Ten Soldiers Killed In Central Mali Ambush: Security Sources
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 10 Malian soldiers were killed in an overnight ambush in a central region near the Mauritanian border where armed jihadist groups are rampant, security and local sources said Friday.
The "updated provisional assessment of the Guire ambush is 10 dead, including a second lieutenant, survivors found and four vehicles burned," according to an internal security ministry report seen by AFP. An elected official from the Guire region confirmed the toll.