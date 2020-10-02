UrduPoint.com
Ten Staffers Of Karabakh Rescue Service Injured In Azeri Shelling - Armenian Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ten Staffers of Karabakh Rescue Service Injured in Azeri Shelling - Armenian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Ten staffers of the rescue service of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Artsakh) were injured in the shelling of Artsakh's capital of Stepanakert, conducted by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian government said on Friday.

"10 people have been wounded in an #Azerbaijan artillery strike on the Artsakh Rescue Service HQ. Thankfully, the wounds are all light. The NKR Rescue Service building has been partially destroyed, with broken windows, collapsed walls and damaged cars strewn throughout parking lot," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, managed by the Armenian government, tweeted.

