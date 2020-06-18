UrduPoint.com
Ten Students Killed In Bomb Blast In Religious School In Afghanistan's North - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:37 PM

Ten students were killed and eight others injured, as a bomb exploded in a religious madrassa in Afghanistan's northeastern Takhar province, a source in Ashkamish district told Sputnik on Thursday

Ten students were killed and eight others injured, as a bomb exploded in a religious madrassa in Afghanistan's northeastern Takhar province, a source in Ashkamish district told Sputnik on Thursday.

The religious educational institution, located in Ashkamish's Shahr-e-Kohna district, was rocked by the bomb blast earlier in the day, the source specified. The injured people have already been taken to hospital.

Takhar police spokesman, Khalilullah Asir, confirmed the incident but reported different numbers of fatalities and injuries.

"The explosion took place in a madrassa due to the explosion of RPG [rocket-propelled grenade] bullet, seven students were killed and eight others injured," Asir said.

