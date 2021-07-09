UrduPoint.com
Ten Suspected IS Terrorists From Syria, Iraq Detained In Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ten Suspected IS Terrorists From Syria, Iraq Detained in Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Ten Syrian and Iraqi nationals were detained in the Turkish capital of Ankara during an operation against militants from the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported on Friday, citing law enforcement services.

The raid was conducted by the counterterrorism department of Ankara, the Sabah newspaper said.

The IS emerged in 2006 out of a merger of various terrorist groups. Till 2013, the organization was considered a regular Sunnite autonomous armed group with about 4,000 members. The group gained notoriety in summer 2014, when it started attacking the northern and western parts of Iraq. The terrorist organization later joined other groups to fight against the government of President Bashar Assad in Syria.

