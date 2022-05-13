UrduPoint.com

Ten Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured In Attack By Militants In Aleppo Region - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Ten Syrian soldiers were killed and another nint were injured as a result of an attack by militants in the vicinity of the city of Aleppo in the country's north, the Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a military source.

Militants fired an anti-tank missile at an army bus west of Aleppo in the Anjar region, the news outlet said, adding that the attack took place on Friday morning.

