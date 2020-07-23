KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ten Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In last night's attack, foreign forces provided air support to the security forces.

Ten armed insurgents were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Khakriz district of the province," Barakzai said.

Apart from that, four Taliban militants were killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in Kandahar's Shawali Kot district, according to the police spokesman. The fighting started after the insurgents staged an attack on security checkpoints.