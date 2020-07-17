UrduPoint.com
Ten Talibs, 12 Troops Killed In Heavy Clashes In Eastern Afghanistan - Police

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ten Taliban militants and 12 Afghan troops have been killed in fierce clashes in eastern Logar province, the provincial police spokesman said on Friday.

According to Shapoor Ahmadzai, the incident took place on Thursday night, when militants attacked security posts in the Ahmadzai Qala area of Mohammad Aghai district.

In the ensuing clashes, six Afghan National Security Forces soldiers, one Afghan National Police officer (ANP), two soldiers from the public uprising forces and three Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) soldiers were killed. Two others were wounded. Taliban lost 10 militants.

A local security source, in turn, told Sputnik that five local police officers, one ANP and three NDS soldiers were killed in the clashes.

