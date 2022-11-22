Ten troops killed in attack in Chad

Around 10 soldiers were killed and others wounded early Tuesday when militants attacked an army position in western Chad, the presidential office said

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Around 10 soldiers were killed and others wounded early Tuesday when militants attacked an army position in western Chad, the presidential office said.

The attack took place near Ngouboua in the Lake Chad area, a vast marshy region shared by Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria that has been battered by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The unit had been sent to help set up an advance position on Bouka-Toullorom island when it was "attacked by elements from the Boko Haram sect," presidential spokesman Brah Mahamat said in a statement.

The Chadian authorities routinely refer to jihadists as Boko Haram regardless of their affiliation.

"The 10 or so dead, and the wounded, are members of the defence forces," he said.