UrduPoint.com

Ten Troops Killed In Attack In Chad

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Ten troops killed in attack in Chad

Around 10 soldiers were killed and others wounded early Tuesday when militants attacked an army position in western Chad, the presidential office said

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Around 10 soldiers were killed and others wounded early Tuesday when militants attacked an army position in western Chad, the presidential office said.

The attack took place near Ngouboua in the Lake Chad area, a vast marshy region shared by Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria that has been battered by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The unit had been sent to help set up an advance position on Bouka-Toullorom island when it was "attacked by elements from the Boko Haram sect," presidential spokesman Brah Mahamat said in a statement.

The Chadian authorities routinely refer to jihadists as Boko Haram regardless of their affiliation.

"The 10 or so dead, and the wounded, are members of the defence forces," he said.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Attack Militants Army Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria From

Recent Stories

US Concerned Turkey's Operation in Syria Could Com ..

US Concerned Turkey's Operation in Syria Could Complicate Fight Against IS - Whi ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews CPEC project after 11th JCC, P ..

Ahsan Iqbal reviews CPEC project after 11th JCC, PM China's visit Directs stakeh ..

2 minutes ago
 CM visits 'Winter Family Festival' at Jilani Park

CM visits 'Winter Family Festival' at Jilani Park

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of sedition case against Sh ..

Court adjourns hearing of sedition case against Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against expected PTI's sit-in, possibl ..

6 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for overcharging

Profiteers fined for overcharging

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.