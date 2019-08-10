Ten Turkish Sailors Kidnapped Off Nigerian Coast Released - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Ten Turkish sailors, who were abducted by gunmen off the coast of Nigeria in July, were freed on Friday, local media reported.

The Anadolu news agency reported that all sailors were in good health, without providing more details about their release.

The Turkish-flagged ship with 18 crew members on board and operated by the Kadioglu Maritime company was attacked by gunmen some 230 kilometers (143 miles) south-west of the coast of Nigeria on July 13. Ten sailors were kidnapped.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara was in contact with authorities in Nigeria and Ghana on the matter.