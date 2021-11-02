Ten UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR - UN Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by the CAR presidential guard, the mission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by the car presidential guard, the mission said on Tuesday.

"Ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers from the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit of MINUSCA were wounded by shots by the presidential guard in the afternoon of Monday, November 1, in Bangui.

Two of them sustained heavy injuries," MINUSCA said in a statement.

The presidential guard made no prior warning, MINUSCA emphasized.

"In an attempt to leave the area, located just about 120 meters (39 feet) from the presidential residence, the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit bus struck a woman who was killed. A MINUSCA delegation ... offered condolences to the victim's family ... MINUSCA strongly condemns what appears to be a deliberate and unjustified attack," the statement read.