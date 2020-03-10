Ten US Defense Dept. Employees Suspected to Be Infected With Coronavirus - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Defense Department suspects ten cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among its personnel, Joint Staff Surgeon Paul Friedrichs said in a press release.

"As of this morning, there are seven people that officials suspect may have the virus and they are in the process of being tested. There are two more active-duty personnel who are presumptive positives," Friedrichs said on Monday. "This occurs when the first test is positive and officials are waiting for the results of a second test. Finally, there is an active duty service member in Korea who is unquestionably positive.

"

According to Friedrichs, no one of the other employees who had already tested positive for the virus is seriously ill and is being appropriately treated.

Friedrichs added that at the moment, the immediate risk to the US force amid the COVID-19 outbreak remains low.

The US has 607 confirmed cases of coronavirus - including 22 deaths - according to Johns Hopkins University.

Around the world, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 110,000, and nearly 4,000 of the patients have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 62,000 patients have recovered.