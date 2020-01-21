Ten Uzbek Nationals, 1 Russian Killed in Fire in Tomsk Region - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A total of 10 Uzbek nationals and one Russian citizen were killed in fire in Russia's Tomsk region, a spokesman for local administration told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that 11 people were killed as a result of the fire that occurred in a one-story wooden building in Asinovsky District. Two people managed to get out of the building and sought medical assistance.

"According to preliminary data, 10 Uzbek nationals with permissions to work in Russia and one Russian national are among the casualties," the spokesman said.

The Uzbek Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that 10 nationals of the republic had died in the fire.

Tomsk region governor Sergei Zhvachkin has arrived at the scene. Operational headquarters have been created in connection with the tragedy.

A short circuit in electrical equipment could have caused the fire, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik.