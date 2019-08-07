UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Wounded In Police Assault On Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev's Residence - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:16 PM

Ten Wounded in Police Assault on Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev's Residence - Reports

About 10 people were wounded on Wednesday as special police units stormed the residence of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev near Bishkek, 24.kg news portal reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) About 10 people were wounded on Wednesday as special police units stormed the residence of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev near Bishkek, 24.kg news portal reported.

"The number of wounded supporters of Almazbek Atambayev has reached about 10 people," the report said.

According to the report, the wounded are being removed from the besieged compound. Police continue to use flashbang grenades against the defenders of the residence.

Atambayev, who served as the President of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017 has been refusing to obey a subpoena in an unspecified criminal investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bishkek Kyrgyzstan November December Criminals 2017 From

Recent Stories

Training session on tobacco control held at Lahore ..

33 seconds ago

Poet Ahmad Shamim's death anniversary observed

35 seconds ago

ILF women delegation calls on Punjab law Minister

37 seconds ago

French Deliveroo cyclists urge boycott in pay disp ..

39 seconds ago

Man shot dead in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

Pak-Afghanistan agrees to start process of Prefere ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.