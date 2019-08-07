(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) About 10 people were wounded on Wednesday as special police units stormed the residence of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev near Bishkek , 24.kg news portal reported.

"The number of wounded supporters of Almazbek Atambayev has reached about 10 people," the report said.

According to the report, the wounded are being removed from the besieged compound. Police continue to use flashbang grenades against the defenders of the residence.

Atambayev, who served as the President of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017 has been refusing to obey a subpoena in an unspecified criminal investigation.