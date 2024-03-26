Ten Wounded In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ten people including a teenage girl were wounded on Monday after Ukrainian air defence systems downed two Russian missiles over the capital, sending metal debris crashing to the ground.
Authorities in the eastern Kharkiv region also announced a 65-year-old man had died in the courtyard of his home during a bout of Russian shelling.
AFP journalists in Kyiv saw emergency workers in helmets clearing concrete and bent metal from one building ripped open during the attack, the third aerial bombardment of the capital in just five days.
Moscow has escalated its aerial attacks on Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure in the wake of fatal Ukrainian bombardments on Russian border regions.
AFP reporters heard several explosions and air raid sirens in Kyiv almost simultaneously at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) as officials urged residents to take shelter.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed again that Ukraine needed better air defence systems from its allies.
"It means safety for our cities and saved human lives. All of us in the world who respect and protect life need to stop this terror," he wrote on social media.
Emergency services said 10 people were wounded, while Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the teenager was among those taken to hospital, and two pregnant women suffered acute stress reactions.
Oksana, a Kyiv resident, was at work when she first heard the air raid sirens and then a blast.
"Before I could do anything, the first explosion hit," she told AFP. "There was a cloud of dust, smashed cars, windows, everything."
The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said Russia had attacked with two ballistic missiles launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula.
Recent Stories
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
More Stories From World
-
UN expert accuses Israel of several acts of 'genocide' in Gaza1 minute ago
-
Boeing in turmoil: Incidents and investigations11 minutes ago
-
German rail operator and train drivers reach deal in wage dispute11 minutes ago
-
Racism reducing my desire to play football: Brazil's Vinicius21 minutes ago
-
Pandemic accord talks at loggerheads as time ticks away21 minutes ago
-
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities2 hours ago
-
Russia's Poland envoy ignores summons over missile incursion2 hours ago
-
Appeals court slashes Trump bond in civil fraud case2 hours ago
-
Brazil's Indigenous people turn to EU to save their savanna2 hours ago
-
UNSC for first time demands Gaza ceasefire as US abstains2 hours ago
-
Ericsson cuts 1,200 jobs in Sweden in 'challenging' market2 hours ago
-
Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount3 hours ago