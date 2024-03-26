Open Menu

Ten Wounded In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Ten wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ten people including a teenage girl were wounded on Monday after Ukrainian air defence systems downed two Russian missiles over the capital, sending metal debris crashing to the ground.

Authorities in the eastern Kharkiv region also announced a 65-year-old man had died in the courtyard of his home during a bout of Russian shelling.

AFP journalists in Kyiv saw emergency workers in helmets clearing concrete and bent metal from one building ripped open during the attack, the third aerial bombardment of the capital in just five days.

Moscow has escalated its aerial attacks on Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure in the wake of fatal Ukrainian bombardments on Russian border regions.

AFP reporters heard several explosions and air raid sirens in Kyiv almost simultaneously at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) as officials urged residents to take shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed again that Ukraine needed better air defence systems from its allies.

"It means safety for our cities and saved human lives. All of us in the world who respect and protect life need to stop this terror," he wrote on social media.

Emergency services said 10 people were wounded, while Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the teenager was among those taken to hospital, and two pregnant women suffered acute stress reactions.

Oksana, a Kyiv resident, was at work when she first heard the air raid sirens and then a blast.

"Before I could do anything, the first explosion hit," she told AFP. "There was a cloud of dust, smashed cars, windows, everything."

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said Russia had attacked with two ballistic missiles launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Related Topics

Attack World Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Died Man Kharkiv Border Women All From

Recent Stories

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

2 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

2 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

2 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

2 hours ago
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

2 hours ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

2 hours ago
 AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

2 hours ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

2 hours ago
 First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley reme ..

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

2 hours ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World