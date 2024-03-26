Ten Wounded In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ten people including a teenage girl were wounded on Monday after Ukrainian air defence systems downed two Russian missiles over the capital, sending metal debris crashing to the ground.
Authorities in the eastern Kharkiv region also announced a 65-year-old man had died in the courtyard of his home during a bout of Russian shelling.
AFP journalists in Kyiv saw emergency workers in helmets clearing concrete and bent metal from one building ripped open during the attack, the third aerial bombardment of the capital in just five days.
Moscow has escalated its aerial attacks on Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure in the wake of fatal Ukrainian bombardments on Russian border regions.
AFP reporters heard several explosions and air raid sirens in Kyiv almost simultaneously at around 10:30am (0830 GMT) as officials urged residents to take shelter.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed again that Ukraine needed better air defence systems from its allies.
"It means safety for our cities and saved human lives. All of us in the world who respect and protect life need to stop this terror," he wrote on social media.
Emergency services said 10 people were wounded, while Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the teenager was among those taken to hospital, and two pregnant women suffered acute stress reactions.
Oksana, a Kyiv resident, was at work when she first heard the air raid sirens and then a blast.
"Before I could do anything, the first explosion hit," she told AFP. "There was a cloud of dust, smashed cars, windows, everything."
The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said Russia had attacked with two ballistic missiles launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula.
