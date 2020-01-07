Ten Yemeni Servicemen Killed as Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile at Troops - Source

The Houthi rebels launched on Tuesday a ballistic missile at a Yemeni military base located in the southern province of Dhalea killing 10 soldiers, a source in the army told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Houthi rebels launched on Tuesday a ballistic missile at a Yemeni military base located in the southern province of Dhalea killing 10 soldiers, a source in the army told Sputnik.

"A ballistic missile hit the training facility of the fourth reserve brigade at Al Sadrin [camp] in Marais area in the north of Dhalea province ...

Ten servicemen have been killed, there are injured as well," the source said.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Despite the peace accord, signed in Stockholm in 2018, the tensions have significantly escalated in recent months.