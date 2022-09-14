UrduPoint.com

Tenfold Air Quality Deterioration Recorded In Kiev In Past Week - Weather Agency

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Tenfold Air Quality Deterioration Recorded in Kiev in Past Week - Weather Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) An excess of toxic gases was recorded in the air in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, with nitrogen dioxide pollution levels increasing 9.7 times and formaldehyde 6.8 times compared to the previous week, the country's central geophysical observatory said on Wednesday.

"According to observations at stationary control stations in Kiev from September 5-10, 2022, the average daily maximum permissible concentration of nitrogen dioxide exceeded by 9.7 times..., formaldehyde exceeded by 6.

8 times..., sulfur dioxide ” by 1.0-1.4 times," the weekly air pollution report read.

At the same time, the level of carbon monoxide pollution decreased compared to last week, according to the weather observatory.

The observatory's specialists selected and analyzed 1,692 atmospheric air samples at 16 stationary control stations.

On September 1, the authorities of the Ukrainian capital announced that peatlands are burning in the Kiev region and urged citizens to avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary.

