Tengizchevronoil Production Operations Continue In Kazakhstan With Temporary Adjustment

Published January 06, 2022 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Tengizchevronoil (TCO) continues its production in Kazakhstan but there has been a temporary adjustment to output due to the current situation in the country, the company spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"TCO production operations continue, however there has been a temporary adjustment to output due to logistics," the spokesperson said.

The company can confirm that a number of contractor employees are gathered at the Tengiz field in support of protests taking place across Kazakhstan, the spokesperson also said.

"TCO and business Partner Industrial Relations teams continue to work together to resolve this situation as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.

