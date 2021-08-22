UrduPoint.com

Tennessee Flooding Leaves At Least Eight People Dead, About 40 Still Missing - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) At least eight people died and dozens are still missing in Tennessee following heavy rains and severe flooding in the state's Humphreys County, local media report.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told The Tennessean that the search for about 40 people continued late on Saturday.

Davis said the flooding, which left at least eight people dead, is the worst he has seen in his 28 years with the department.

According to The Tennessean, rural roads and highways throughout Humphreys County were washed away on Saturday as up to 15 inches of rain fell in the community, which is about 20-25 percent of the yearly rainfall total for this area.

Major power outages and loss of cell phone coverage were reported and a local state of emergency was declared, the newspaper said.

