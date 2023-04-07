Tennessee House Republicans Expel Lawmaker Over Gun Protest After Mass Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Republican-dominated Tennessee legislature voted 72-25 to expel Democratic Representative Justin Jones for joining protesters demanding gun control reforms following a mass shooting in Nashville.

"What is happening here today is a farce of democracy," Jones said during the 20 minutes allotted to him on Thursday. "What is happening here today is a situation in which the jury has already publicly announced the verdict. What we see today is just a spectacle. What we see today is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me, but our democratic process."

Jones spoke against the backdrop of the chants of "whose house, our house," from the large crowd gathered outside the chamber.

Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson and Rep.

Justin Pearson faced expulsion after being accused of being disorderly and disruptive and flaunting House decorum and floor rules for speaking from the House podium on March 30 without recognition from House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

The trio used a bullhorn and began leading gun reform chants of people in the public gallery.

The Tennessee House has only twice voted to remove members in the modern era.

On March 27, a gunman using an assault rifle killed three nine-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Three days later, hundreds and maybe thousands of parents, students, teachers and others from around Tennessee surged to the Capitol demanding that lawmakers pass gun-control legislation.