Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tennessee House Republicans Expel Lawmaker Over Gun Protest After Mass Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Tennessee House Republicans Expel Lawmaker Over Gun Protest After Mass Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Republican-dominated Tennessee legislature voted 72-25 to expel Democratic Representative Justin Jones for joining protesters demanding gun control reforms following a mass shooting in Nashville.

"What is happening here today is a farce of democracy," Jones said during the 20 minutes allotted to him on Thursday. "What is happening here today is a situation in which the jury has already publicly announced the verdict. What we see today is just a spectacle. What we see today is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me, but our democratic process."

Jones spoke against the backdrop of the chants of "whose house, our house," from the large crowd gathered outside the chamber.

Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson and Rep.

Justin Pearson faced expulsion after being accused of being disorderly and disruptive and flaunting House decorum and floor rules for speaking from the House podium on March 30 without recognition from House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

The trio used a bullhorn and began leading gun reform chants of people in the public gallery.

The Tennessee House has only twice voted to remove members in the modern era.

On March 27, a gunman using an assault rifle killed three nine-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Three days later, hundreds and maybe thousands of parents, students, teachers and others from around Tennessee surged to the Capitol demanding that lawmakers pass gun-control legislation.

Related Topics

Democracy Nashville Chamber March Christian From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Eur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.