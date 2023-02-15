UrduPoint.com

Tennessee Senate Votes To Ban Gender Transition Therapy For Children

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Tennessee Senate has overwhelmingly voted to ban gender transition therapy for minors, putting it on a collision course with rights groups and making litigation almost unavoidable.

Senate Bill 1 was passed by a 26-6 vote this week, with all Senate Democrats voting against. A separate House version of the bill is heading into a committee meeting on Wednesday, in what USA Today says will likely be its last stop before a full House vote.

"Senate Bill 1 passed the Tennessee Senate. Once again, Senate Democrats voted against a common-sense protection for children," the Senate's Republican majority announced on social media.

The bill seeks to prohibit people under 18 from accessing care for gender dysphoria, including surgeries, hormone therapies and puberty blockers.

State Republicans argue that gender affirming care is harmful for children and ignores underlying mental health issues.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the nation's largest public interest law firm, has threatened to sue both Senate and House restrictions for discriminating against transgender youths. It estimated that the Bible Belt state is home to an estimated 3,100 transgender minors aged 13 to 17.

Separately, the Republicans passed a bill on Tuesday that will ban drag performances and exotic dancers in locations other than adult cabarets. Senate majority leader Jack Johnson said he was "proud to stand up for Tennessee kids and keep our communities safe."

