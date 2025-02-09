Open Menu

Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open Result

Published February 09, 2025

Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open result

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) result in the WTA Abu Dhabi Open on Saturday:

Final

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

More Stories From World