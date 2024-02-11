Tennis: Abu Dhabi WTA Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x8) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x7) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x6) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2)
