Tennis: Argentina Open ATP Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Argentina Open on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-1
Playing later
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x5) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)
