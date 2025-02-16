Tennis: Argentina Open ATP Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Argentina Open on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x5) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-2, 6-4
Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-1
