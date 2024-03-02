Tennis: ATP Acapulco Results
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco, Mexico (x-denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-3, 2-6, 4-0 retired
Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Holger Rune (DEN x2) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
