Tennis: ATP Acapulco Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the ATP tournament in Acapulco, Mexico (x-denotes seeded player):

Final

Tomas Machac (CZE x8) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

