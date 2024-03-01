Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Acapulco Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) results from ATP Tour Mexico Open in Acapulco on Thursday (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Jack Draper (GBR) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN x2) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/0)

