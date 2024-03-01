Tennis: ATP Acapulco Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) results from ATP Tour Mexico Open in Acapulco on Thursday (x denotes seed):
Quarter-finals
Jack Draper (GBR) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-2
Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3
Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-4
Holger Rune (DEN x2) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/0)
Recent Stories
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
More Stories From World
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits West Papua, Indonesia22 seconds ago
-
Former US ambassador to plead guilty to spying for Cuba10 minutes ago
-
Safety lapses blamed for Bangladesh fire as toll rises to 4520 minutes ago
-
French farmers protest near Paris's Arc de Triomphe20 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's non-manufacturing PMI up in February29 minutes ago
-
Michelle O'Neill: the new face of Irish nationalism29 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 202429 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency29 minutes ago
-
Roundup: S. Korea's export grows for 5th straight month in February30 minutes ago
-
Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat in NBA Finals rematch30 minutes ago
-
Riding high on AI, Nvidia is no bubble, says Wall Street30 minutes ago
-
The Democrats standing between Biden and a second term30 minutes ago