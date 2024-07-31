Open Menu

Tennis: ATP And WTA Washington Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) results from Tuesday's second day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed):

Men

1st rd

Luca Van Assche (FRA) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4, 6-3

Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 6-3

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-3

Mitchell Krueger (USA) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 7-6 (7/3), 4-1, retired

Women

1st rd

Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Marie Bouzková (CZE) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS x9) 6-2, 6-2

