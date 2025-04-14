Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-1, 7-5
Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4
Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-5, 6-4
Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)
