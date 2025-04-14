Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):

1st rd

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-1, 7-5

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-5, 6-4

Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)

Recent Stories

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

51 seconds ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

13 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

58 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

1 hour ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

2 hours ago
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

2 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

More Stories From World