Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x7) 6-2, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2

afp

