Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results - Collated
Published April 15, 2025
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-1, 7-5
Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4
Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-1, 6-3
Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-5, 6-4
Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)
