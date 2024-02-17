Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) results in the ATP Buenos Aires tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-1
Facundo Díaz (ARG) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3
Federico Coria (ARG) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x5) 6-1, 6-4
