Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires results

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) results in the ATP Buenos Aires tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-1

Facundo Díaz (ARG) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3

Federico Coria (ARG) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x5) 6-1, 6-4

