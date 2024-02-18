Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires Results

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires results

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) results in the ATP Buenos Aires tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Nicolas Jarry (CHI x3) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

Related Topics

Buenos Aires

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

11 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

11 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

11 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

11 hours ago
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

11 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

11 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

11 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

11 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

11 hours ago
 PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

11 hours ago

More Stories From World