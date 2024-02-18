Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires Results
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) results in the ATP Buenos Aires tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Nicolas Jarry (CHI x3) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-2, 6-3
