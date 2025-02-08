Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Dallas Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) results on Friday in the Dallas Open ATP tournament (x-denotes seeded player):

Quarter finals

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x8) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-5, 3-2 retired

