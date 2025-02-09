Tennis: ATP Dallas Open Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) results from Saturday at the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed):
Semi-finals
Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4)
