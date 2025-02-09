Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Dallas Open Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Tennis: ATP Dallas Open results

Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) results from Saturday at the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed):

Semi-finals

Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

14 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

16 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

16 hours ago
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

17 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

17 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

18 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World