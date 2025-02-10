Tennis: ATP Dallas Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 02:30 AM
Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) results from Sunday at the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed):
Final
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Dallas results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Liverpool humbled by Plymouth, Villa beat Tottenham in FA Cup13 minutes ago
-
Second-tier European quartet book 2027 Rugby World Cup berths33 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update33 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Winter storm dumps snow, ice on U.S.' northeast and midwest2 hours ago
-
Fonseca notches first win in charge of Lyon2 hours ago
-
Six Nations kings Ireland again prove too much for Scotland2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue Economy3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rotterdam ATP result3 hours ago