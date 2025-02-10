Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Dallas Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Tennis: ATP Dallas results - collated

Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) results from Sunday at the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed):

Final

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

