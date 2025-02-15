Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) results on Friday from the ATP Delray Beach Open (x denotes seed):
Quarter-finals
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Marcos Giron (USA x2) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
More Stories From World
-
India to receive billions in US weapons, including F-35 jets, Trump says as protestors outside slam ..1 minute ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results1 minute ago
-
Snow king Evans leads tight race at Rally Sweden31 minutes ago
-
M23 fighters, Rwandan troops enter DR Congo's Bukavu: Sources41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Marseille Open ATP results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
M23, Rwandan troops seize Bukavu airport in eastern DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Swiatek's Doha reign ended by Ostapenko in semis3 hours ago
-
Bayern coach Kompany compares Leverkusen duel with City-Liverpool rivalry3 hours ago
-
Zelensky top aide says discussed 'just peace' with Trump envoy3 hours ago
-
Haaser wins world giant slalom, Odermatt fourth3 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportunities6 hours ago
-
Medvedev into first quarter-final of 2025 in Marseille7 hours ago