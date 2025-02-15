Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) results on Friday from the ATP Delray Beach Open (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Marcos Giron (USA x2) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses si ..

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

5 hours ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

5 hours ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

5 hours ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

5 hours ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

6 hours ago
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

6 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

6 hours ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

6 hours ago
 Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

6 hours ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

6 hours ago

More Stories From World