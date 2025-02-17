Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) results on Sunday from the ATP Delray Beach Open (x denotes seed):

Final

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x8) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

afp

