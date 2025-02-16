Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) results on Saturday from the ATP Delray Beach Open (x denotes seed):
Semi-finals
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Alex Michelsen (USA x3) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x8) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x4) 6-4, 6-4
