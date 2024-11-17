Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Finals Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) ATP Finals results on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x6) 6-1, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (USA x5) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3)

afp

