Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Finals standings

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Standings at the ATP Finals in Turin after Friday's matches (played, won, lost, sets won, sets lost, x denotes seeding):

Green Group

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) 3 3 0 6 2 -- qualified

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 3 2 1 5 4 -- qualified

3. Holger Rune (DEN x8) 3 1 2 4 4

4. Hubert Hurkacz (HUN) 1 0 1 1 2

5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 2 0 2 0 4

Singles

Red Group

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 3 2 1 5 2 -- qualified

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) 3 2 1 4 2 -- qualified

3. Alexander Zverev (GER x7) 3 2 1 4 3

4. Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 3 0 3 0 6

-- Top two from each group after three games go through to the semi-finals

afp

