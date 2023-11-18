Tennis: ATP Finals Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Standings at the ATP Finals in Turin after Friday's matches (played, won, lost, sets won, sets lost, x denotes seeding):
Green Group
1. Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) 3 3 0 6 2 -- qualified
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 3 2 1 5 4 -- qualified
3. Holger Rune (DEN x8) 3 1 2 4 4
4. Hubert Hurkacz (HUN) 1 0 1 1 2
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 2 0 2 0 4
Singles
Red Group
1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 3 2 1 5 2 -- qualified
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) 3 2 1 4 2 -- qualified
3. Alexander Zverev (GER x7) 3 2 1 4 3
4. Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 3 0 3 0 6
-- Top two from each group after three games go through to the semi-finals
afp