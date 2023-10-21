Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Japan Open Results

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Japan Open results

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) results from the ATP Japan Open on Saturday:

Semi-finals

Aslan Karatsev (RUS) bt Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 6-3, 6-4

Ben Shelton (USA) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

