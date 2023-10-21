- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Japan Open Results
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 11:40 PM
Recent Stories
World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..
Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan
Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..
UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..
Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore
Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London
WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai
Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..
Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia
Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Ton-up Klaasen stars as South Africa hammer England5 minutes ago
-
Zarco wins Australian MotoGP thriller, Bagnaia second5 minutes ago
-
Zarco wins Australian MotoGP thriller, Bagnaia second5 minutes ago
-
'Like batting in a sauna' as Klaasen hits innings of a lifetime5 minutes ago
-
UN agencies welcome aid convoys' entry into besieged Gaza, but needs are much more15 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Australia MotoGP results25 minutes ago
-
Stokes returns as England ring changes for South Africa clash25 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Netherlands v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard25 minutes ago
-
Stokes returns as England ring changes for South Africa clash25 minutes ago
-
South Africa skipper Bavuma out of World Cup clash with England25 minutes ago
-
Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup1 hour ago
-
Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says Guardiola1 hour ago