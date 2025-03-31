Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Miami Open Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Tennis: ATP Miami Open result

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) results on Sunday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Final

Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4).

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

2 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

2 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

2 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World