Tennis: ATP Miami Open Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) results on Sunday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Final
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4).
