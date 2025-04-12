Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Playing later

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) v Alex de Minaur (AUS x8)

