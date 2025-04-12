Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Playing later
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) v Alex de Minaur (AUS x8)
Recent Stories
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Warnings issued, flights cancelled as strong winds whip north China6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings6 minutes ago
-
Shipping countries reach historic deal to cut emissions, or pay fee2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Accord reached 'in principle' over tackling future pandemics: negotiating body5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results5 hours ago
-
Australia beat Colombia to end BJK Cup bid on winning note5 hours ago
-
Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin10 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster10 hours ago