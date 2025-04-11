Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x12) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table31 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result41 minutes ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals51 minutes ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead51 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table51 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike2 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster2 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company2 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant2 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday2 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra2 hours ago